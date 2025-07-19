Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise bond's exciting details revealed

Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise relationship update revealed

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been surrounded by rumours that they are dating since they spotted spending Valentine's day together in London.

As per the recent findings of People, a source, who is close to the duo, confirmed that their relationships “aren’t romantic.”

The 37-year-old actress is confirmed to star alongside the 63-year-old actor in Doug Liman’s directorial movie, Deeper.

"Tom is crazy hardworking and she's very excited to work with him,” the insider told the outlet. “She calls it an opportunity of a lifetime."

The insider revealed that they "have a special work relationship,” and the actress has “prepped” all summer for their project.

"Tom is an incredible mentor to Ana," the source continued. "She has nothing but amazing things to say about him."

Recently, during an interview with Variety, the No Time To Die actress candidly gushed about the support that she received from the Mission Impossible actor for her previously released movie, Ballerina.

"But you know what, he supports every movie. He really wants the industry and cinema to go well and people going to the theaters," she began by saying.

"We're working together, so he got to see Ballerina and he actually really liked it. He loved the John Wicks. It is very special that someone like him is supporting [Ballerina]," the Hollywood actress added.

"It is really special in general to have other actors and people supporting each other. We can do well all together," Ana de Armas concluded before signing off.

For those unversed, the supernatural thriller movie has been on hold and filming is set to begin in August.