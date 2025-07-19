George Clooney grows insecure of other Hollywood heavyweights: Report

Photo: George Clooney jealous of Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum: Report

George Clooney has reportedly grown insecure of a number of A-listed actors in the industry, including Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper and Channing Tatum.

Reportedly, this alleged jealousy was fueled due to his seemingly estranged BFF Brad Pitt who prefers hanging out with other Hollywood heavy weights and not George.

It is pertinent to mention here that George and Brad have been long time friends, since 1990s and also starred in the flick Wolfs together.

However, post the movie's release there were reports that they have put their friendship on ice.

The news was further confirmed when Brad Pitt snubbed George's Broadway debut earlier this year.

While Brad's representative dismissed the rift speculations, reasoning he was filming for another project overseas at the time, a new report of RadarOnline.com suggested that George is very "sad."

“But he should have tried," a source said defending George's supposed point of view about Brad Pitt.

"He's always promoting himself nowadays, and he ducks, that's for something George would have come out for. He's never once let Brad miss a party or sneak-listed Tom over too many times,” they added.

"On his downtime, he's talking with Bradley Cooper and Tom – and he assists with it."

"A lot of people are watching how Pitt interacts and what seems like an aged-out manner and stress that ditched him, which has got to sting," the insider concluded.