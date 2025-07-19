 
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 19, 2025

'Seriously worried' Prince Harry 'desperate' for reconciliation with King Charles

Prince Harry is said to be ‘seriously worried’ and the duke is ‘desperate’ for reconciliation with his father King Charles.

This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Bower, as per the Mirror, after his and King Charles aides held crucial meeting in London recently.

Tom Bower says: “Whether they’ll meet again in Charles’s lifetime depends on how long Charles lives. I couldn’t say never because I’m sure Charles wants to meet his son, but so much depends on how Harry behaves.”

The royal expert continued: “Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all. He will be persona non grata.”

Bower went on to say, “Harry needs a meeting with Charles to show he is part of the Royal Family and to establish his credibility in Britain.”

Tom added “But as long as the Palace won’t give him access to Charles, he can’t take the first step. They suspect that the moment he meets Charles, he will use it to establish his credibility, because that’s what he desperately needs, and that’s also why he’s kept away.”

