Liam Neeson reveals unique strategy for role in 'The Naked Gun'

Liam Neeson gets honest about experience of 'The Naked Gun'

Liam Neeson has just now revealed his strategy to play late Leslie Nielsen’s on-screen son, Frank Drebin Jr., in The Naked Gun.

The movie revolves around a son of a skillful detective, who is leading a police force to solve a murder case to prevent a police department from shutting down.

While appearing for an interview with Empire magazine alongside the director Akiva Schaffer, the duo candidly shared their experience of filming the comedy movie.

"I wouldn't say nerve-wracking, but every day I would go up to Akiva (Schaffer, director) after we wrapped and say, 'How was it?' Because I just didn't know,” the Hollywood actor said.

Referring to Nielson, who previously played the lead role in all three instalments, Neeson continued, "I did not want to emulate the wonderful Leslie Nielsen, but the only thing I grabbed from him was, 'Be serious. Don't try to be funny. Just stick to being a serious cop who is a bit of a doofus.'"

Meanwhile, the filmmaker shared that they adopted the unique approach for his role rather than mimicking the previous lead star.

"Liam's got his own things, but they're not Leslie Nielsen's things,” Schaffer told the outlet.

"It would also be unfair to Liam (to try to mimic Nielsen), because he'd be spending the whole movie trying to match something that is another human being with a whole different – forgive me – set of skills," the 47-year-old director added.

Recalling funny from the set, Akiva Schaffer concluded, "He was actually the most game for the most silly stuff. I was constantly surprised. He would be on set adding fart jokes, and I'd have to be like, 'Remember, three scenes earlier we have that fart joke. So if you do it here, it might be too early.'"

The Naked Gun is set to release on July 31, 2025.