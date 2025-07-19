 
Tom Cruise's 'thoughtful gifts' for new love Ana de Armes revealed

Insider reveals Tom Cruise's biggest gift for Ana de Armas

July 19, 2025

Tom Cruise makes 'thoughtful gesture' towards Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise is reportedly showering his new love Ana de Armas with ‘thoughtful’ gifts.

As the couple was recently spotted during a yacht break in Menorca, insiders have spilled on their growing bond, as reported by DailyMail.

The source said that the Mission Impossible actor “has been showering Ana with gifts ever since they met.”

“It’s his thing, he is thoughtful,” the insider noted.

They added, “First it started with her favorite flowers then books he thought she would want to read because she's an avid reader.”

“The more they got to know each other, the bigger the gifts became. There has been jewelry like gold bracelets and designer clothing, things like that, things every girl would love,” the tipster shared.

Additionally, the sources also revealed what’s the biggest gift Tom has gifted Ana until now.

“Probably the biggest gift he has given her is being able to go anywhere in the world at a moment's notice, not many people can do that. She loves to travel,” said the source.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were first linked in February. This week, they were spotted relaxing at sea in each other’s company.

The two Oscar nominees, donning matching fedora straw hats, were seen chatting as Ana placed hand on Tom’s leg.

