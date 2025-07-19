 
Taron Egerton gets honest about singing in 'Smoke'

Taron Egerton shares his reaction to a karaoke scene he does in 'Smoke'

July 19, 2025

In the show Smoke, Taron Egerton belted a few verses, which raised the interest of his fans.

This is because the Kingsman star had previously played John Elton in the 2019 film Rocket Man, as he opened up about the karaoke scene, which was ultimately cut from the film.

"Once you've been full Elton John, you can never go full Elton John again. Maybe like 30%," he said in a chat with People, as the Apple TV+ forthcoming show premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

During the conversation, the 35-year-old was told the creator, Dennis Lehane, cut the scene, to which he reacted, "Actually, to be honest, I'm quite glad he cut it."

"I think he wrote it because, frankly, I've got some history as a singer and it was a bit of fun. But it didn't feel totally appropriate for the character," the actor noted.

According to the outlet, it was Rafe Spall, a co-star of Taron's, who first revealed the cut being axed from the series.

"There's a bit in [the show] where we have to sing briefly in a bar. All of a sudden he turned into Elton John," he shared.

"And ripped it out and I was like 'Damn, that's amazing.' I love him, I'm a big fan of his work, so it was great to be friends with him."

Smoke is airing on Apple TV+.

