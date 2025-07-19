 
Why is Dylan Dreyer getting divorced?

Dylan Dreyer announced on Instagram that she is getting divorced

July 19, 2025

Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has confirmed her separation from husband Brian Fichera after nearly 13 years of marriage. 

The longtime couple, who share three young sons—Calvin, Oliver, and Russell—have reportedly been separated for “a few months,” Dreyer revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

She emphasized that they will “continue to co-parent with nothing but love and respect for one another.” No official divorce filings have been made as of yet.

Dreyer and Fichera first met while working at a Boston TV station and married in 2012. The two often shared family moments on social media, but in recent months, fans noticed a shift. Speculation intensified after Dreyer appeared on Today without her wedding ring, and photos of Fichera became scarce on her accounts.

Social media users have speculated that conflicting work schedules, Dreyer’s early-morning show demands, and long-distance stress may have strained the marriage. Others pointed to her past comments about mainly “texting” with her husband due to busy lives as a possible red flag.

Despite public curiosity, Dreyer has asked for privacy. “We started as best friends and will remain the closest of friends,” she wrote.

