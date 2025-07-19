'Clueless' cast and director downplay 30 year anniversary of beloved film

'Clueless' cast and director not bothered about film's 30 year anniversary

Clueless is now a 30-year-old film, but the cast and director don’t think that's such a big deal.

The 1995 film, inspired by Jane Austin’s novel Emma, starred Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, and Brittany Murphy in key roles.

The romcom was a hit and is still remembered for its lighthearted story and the cast’s memorable performances.

Cast members Silverstone, 48, and Elisa Donovan, 54, who played the ever-fashionable Cher and Amber, joined writer and director Amy Heckerling, 71, and fans for a special 35mm screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

At the screening, Amy told People that the 30th anniversary “Doesn't seem like that important."

"It’s just like it’s not 50 years," she said.

Silverstone and Elisa agreed, noting that the film is "celebrated all the time," which makes it hard to appreciate any particular anniversary.

"This film is celebrated every year," Silverstone said. "I mean, of course, it has an anniversary year, but ... I remember hearing about the 10th, 15th, and 17th [year anniversaries]."

Elisa noted that "30 is huge."

While the anniversary doesn’t seem a big deal to Heckerling, she gushed over the film’s on-set environment during a panel discussion.

“It just felt like this happy place full of these wonderful people and all these brilliant creative people,” she said.

“And I didn't want to go anywhere else,” she concluded.