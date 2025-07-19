Prince Harry's visit to UK embassy sparks confusion

Conflicting reports have emerged over whether the British Embassy in Angola officially hosted a reception for Prince Harry during his recent visit to the country.

Some sources claim the event, attended by local business leaders and diplomats, was organized by the embassy and featured Prince Harry discussing humanitarian efforts, including demining work, a cause long associated with his late mother, Princess Diana.

These accounts suggest Harry’s presence was in an official capacity and indicate a warming of relations between him and the royal family.

However, other reports challenge that narrative. They say the reception was arranged primarily for charities and business figures, with Prince Harry attending as a guest of the HALO Trust, a non-profit focused on landmine clearance.

In that version, the embassy did not formally host the event for Harry himself.

The confusion has deepened a rift on social media.

Supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle insist it was a diplomatic gesture toward Harry.

In contrast, defenders of the royal family argue it was not an embassy-hosted event for him, downplaying its significance.

Some media outlets interpreted the appearance as a sign of thawing relations between Harry and his father, King Charles III, following recent peace talks between their representatives.