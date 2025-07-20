 
Royal fans react as Meghan, Prince Harry mocked yet again

The 'Family Guy' first poked fun at Meghan and Harry's Netflix deal in 2023 episode

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 20, 2025

Royal fans have expressed their true feelings after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were targeted for second time in the Family Guy episode.

The animated comedy first poked fun at Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal in 2023 episode.

According to the Fox News Digital, in the latest episode, "Twain’s World," in which characters Brian and Stewie (both voiced by creator Seth MacFarlane) travel back in time, the talking dog compares the Meghan and Harry to some of history’s worst events.

Commenting on the report, one fan says, “They have been reduced to a joke on cartoonish TV shows. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.”

Another said, “These two can’t get good press. At this point they should just give up and live a happy life on the millions they already have.”

“Two cartoon characters that actually walk and talk,” the third said.

The fourth said, “Harry, go home already she doesn’t love you. She loves your money and now makes her own so she doesn’t need you. We hate her.”

“From royalty to comedic fodder. How do they show their faces in public,” the fifth commented.

