Buckingham Palace 'really worried' about Meghan Markle's plans

Meghan Markle left royal family 'really worried'

Meghan Markle left Buckingham Palace terrified with her plans as working royal.

The Duchess of Sussex, who became part of the royal family upon marrying the youngest son of King Charles, Prince Harry in 2019, had plans to map out her own personal career as working royal.

As reported by Mirror, the royal author Tom Quinn has revealed that Meghan even tried to “outshine” other royals including Queen Elizabeth before she left the royal family in 2020 alongside Harry.

In his royal biography Yes Ma'am, Tom claimed that Meghan sparked tensions within the Palace.

He wrote, "Buckingham Palace became really worried when they became aware that Meghan had plans for her life as a working royal that were not going to be part of a general strategy agreed with the staff – she just wanted to do her own thing.”

“Which is fair enough if you're not a member of a tightly controlled institution, but it was never going to be acceptable that Meghan should outshine Princess Anne, Prince Charles [as he then was] and Elizabeth the Queen,” he added.

Additionally, a former courtier of the late Queen Elizabeth also told Tom, “Elizabeth always had to be the centre and focus of everything the Royal Family did and I don't think Meghan understood why that had to make her do things she didn't want to do.”

“She didn't understand that when you join the Royal Family, you don't do as you please, you do as you're told. In a sense, you become a servant of the family,” he added.

In the biography Tom Quinn also revealed that Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry “disliked the hierarchy” writing, “Many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected.”

“And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one. Meghan thought they behaved like babies,” Quinn added.