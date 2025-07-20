How Prince William, King Charles will decline Harry's Invictus Games invitation predicted

Here's how Prince William, King Charles will likely decline Harry's Invictus Games invitation

Prince Harry is likely to invite his dad, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, to the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

However, a former royal butler has predicted that Charles and William will decline the invitation due to commitments to other charity endeavors.

Ex-royal butler, Paul Burrell, exclusively told Daily Express: "I think that the King and the Prince of Wales have enough charity events to go to, so I think they wouldn’t have to go to the Invictus Games."

"This is Harry's baby, not the King's and not William's. I think they shouldn't go to support Harry in this venture. This is Harry's concern, not theirs," he argued.

"A public show of support, at this time, is probably not on the cards. I doubt whether William would embrace Harry in public at this moment in time, or even ever again," he added while speaking on behalf of Casino org.

The next Invictus Games are set to take place in Birmingham from 10 to 17 July 2027 after the city won a bid against six other cities.

The games were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry. The sporting event features adaptive multi-sport events for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans.

The most recent Invictus Games were held in Canada in the winter.