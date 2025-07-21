Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'question of return' raised by source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's real feelings about coming back to the UK are laid bare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have declared America as their current residence, do not wish to permanently move to the Royal Family.

A source told the Mail: "They’re [Harry and Meghan] very happy living in and raising their family in California and, as it stands, have no plans to leave."

The outlet claimed: "There is no question of a full return to the UK for him or the family."

This comes as Prince Harry made an appeal at the High Court against the Home Office for restricting his taxpayer funded security.

Buckingham Palace then released a statement: "All these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion on each occasion."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.