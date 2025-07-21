King Charles and Prince Harry staged peace talks for the camera?

King Charles and Prince Harry’s supposed peace talks have been branded a stitch up.

The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty, whose representatives met in London this month, did it for the cameras.

The photographs obtained by Mail On Sunday showcased Harry’s chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, steepping out with the King’s chief communications secretary Tobyn Andreae.

Now expert Dickie Arbiter tells Nine Honey, he said: "Now, how the hell were they photographed from Green Park? Unless somebody knew that they were going to be there? However, the palace's official stance is the age old, 'Never complain, never explain. And they're sticking with that.'”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.