Prince Harry, King Charles' 'peace summit' ripped apart by late Queen Elizabeth's staffer

Prince Harry, King Charles' 'peace summit' dubbed 'set up' by expert

Prince Harry’s "peace summit" with dad King Charles' has been dubbed a "stitch-up" by an expert who once worked for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Reports of Harry and Charles' reconciliation have been swirling since their staff members were seen hanging out together.

Earlier this month, Harry's chief communications officer Meredith Maines, and Liam Maguire, who leads Harry and Meghan Markle's UK PR team, were seen at an informal meeting with the King's communications secretary Tobyn Andreae.

The private meeting was held London’s Royal Over-Seas League club, but the trio were photographed talking on a terrace overlooking Green Park.

Now, Dickie Arbiter, former press spokesman to Queen Elizabeth II, says the photo was a "set up."

He said, "Now, how the hell were they photographed from Green Park? Unless somebody knew that they were going to be there? However, the palace's official stance is the age old, 'Never complain, never explain. And they're sticking with that."

This comes after Harry publicly professed that he’d like to reconcile with his dad. In an interview with BBC after he lost his High Court appeal in the security case, he said the King was talking to him due to the security case.

He also expressed worry that he doesn’t know how much longer his cancer stricken father has and noted that he’d like to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," said Prince Harry.