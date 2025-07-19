Nick Jonas shares belated birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra: See pic

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra a day late on social media

Nick Jonas is celebrating his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a day after her birthday.

Jonas shared sweet words for his wife in a belated birthday tribute shared on Instagram.

The Sucker hitmaker shared a photo of the couple on a beach. He held the Citadel actress in a romantic pose.

In the caption, he wrote, "Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra happy birthday my love."

This comes after Priyanka gushed about her family dynamic and shared insight into the couple’s daughter Malti’s childhood.

The Heads of State star appeared on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast and admitted she lets Malti, 3, get away with anything.

"She really fought and clawed her way into life. And I have so much admiration for her. So, she gets away with anything with me, honestly. I'm just like, 'Yes, take it. It's yours,'" she shared.

"She comes into my closet, she goes to the magic closet. She'll wear my shoes, walk out. She'll take my bag, walk out,” Priyanka continued, noting how girly Malti is.

She also gushed about finding peace at home with her daughter and husband Nick, saying, "Like, if I'm having a s**** day, that's what I do, I come back home to my daughter and my husband."

"I come back home, especially to her, and I just throw my bag, my shoes, whatever, and just snuggle into her. And everything is okay in the world,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas concluded.