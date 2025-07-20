Did Meghan Markle inject exit idea in Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been planning their exit from the Royal Family long before 2020.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted whispering to one another at

a Service of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in 2018, six months after their Royal wedding, speaking about taking bigger steps in life.

Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling claims Meghan instructed Harry to “take advantage of the situation.”

Harry then asked: “Today?”, as Meghan added: “Do it tonight.” Then, Harry poses a question to Meghan, asking: "You do realise that this is the end?" as Meghan responds: "Yeah, I do know".

The couple eventually exited as senior Royals in 2020.

This comes as Prince Harry pleaded to get his father, King Charles, back in his latest BBC sit in.

He said that he did “not know how much longer [his] father has.” In the interview, the Duke even said: "I would like to get my father and brother back."