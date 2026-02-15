Prince Harry’s UK charity shares update as royal set to return

Prince Harry, who continues to stay dedicated to his patronages in his home country, could be returning to the UK very soon.

The Duke of Sussex has been the patron of the WellChild Awards for nearly two decades and has not missed the ceremony. He always makes sure to travel back to honour the children nominated.

On Sunday, the charity shared a special update to honour the “incredible bravery of children and young people across the UK who have faced serious illness or disability”.

The charity also celebrates “the amazing siblings, carers and professionals” who go above and beyond to make a difference to their lives.

With the next ceremony to be held in September, the UK charity made an announcement for the public.

“Who can be nominated for a WellChild Award? We are looking for our 2026 winners,” it stated.

“If you know an inspirational child or young person with complex medical needs, or a sibling, parent carer, nurse or professional who supports them, nominate today!”

It is anticipated that like every year, Harry will be returning to attend the annual awards in September. Last year, when King Charles’s son arrived at the ceremony, for the first time in a long time, the British press reported for Harry to seem happy and like his old self.

There was a lot of positive publicity as he was reunited with his staff and the workers at the charities he still supports. Moreover, he also met with his father in nearly two years at the time.

It is possible that this year, the Duke would once again be reunited, especially as the date for Invictus Games inches closer and invites are set to be sent out.