February 15, 2026

Prince William dealt with a big blow after a key mission was overshadowed due to his 'disgraceful' uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's wrongdoings.

The Prince of Wales recently visited Saudi Arabia in order to strengthen ties between the UK and the Gulf country. The tour was called an important and highly delicate diplomatic mission. 

During the same time, the former Duke of York made headlines as one shocking revelation after another about his relationship with Epstein came to light.

Most notably, Andrew caught negative limelight when it was unveiled that he sent official documents to Epstein when he was an envoy of the UK Government. 

Jennie Bond said, "I’m afraid the Epstein scandal has almost completely overshadowed William’s visit to Saudi Arabia."

In conversation with the Mirror, she added William must be "extremely annoyed," as he has "invested a good amount of time reading his briefs, carrying out his own research and preparing himself for a delicate diplomatic mission."

Jennie hopes that William's tour to Saudi Arabia will turn out to be fruitful for both countries, but the Andrew-Epstein scandal "was a big ask of William, and I’m sure he will be angry and depressed that most of the news was all about his disgraced uncle."

