Princess Kate follows King Charles firm practice for cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales had shocked the world when he announced her upsetting cancer diagnosis back in 2024, just a month after King Charles had revealed his cancer.

However, after a nine-month health battle, Kate Middleton confirmed that she had been in remission while being treated at the Royal Marsden Hospital. While Kate has previously spoken about the emotional and physical toll of the disease that it takes, but she has not revealed the details of her treatment.

Kate, who grew closer to her father-in-law, given their shared health journeys, seems to have taken a similar route as King Charles, who is a big supporter of alternative medicine.

In a new book written by royal editor Russell Myers, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, it was revealed the special treatment Kate had opted for during amid her cancer.

“From the start of her programme of treatment, Catherine immersed herself in what she described to friends as ‘natural healing’ – embracing the art of ‘shinrin-yoku’,” an excerpt from the book reads.

“A national pastime in Japan, also known in the West as ‘forest bathing’, it has been credited with reducing stress and promoting well-being,” the author explained.

“She is a big believer in the natural world and its ability to help us heal,” a source told the author.

“Having that mantra definitely helped the family connect during her treatment because they were able to spend so much time together, and getting outside in nature was a huge factor in her recovery.”

Hence, it explains why the Princess of Wales has spoken so much about nature ever since she returned to her royal duties and even started a series about Mother Nature.