Zara Tindall picks Saudi Arabia to celebrate Valentine's Day

Zara Tindall touched down in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for one of the most prestigious fixtures in global racing, attending in her role as Patron of Retraining of Racehorses.

While many Royals were planning candlelit dinners, Princess Anne's daughter was trackside at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

The annual Saudi Cup has rapidly become a glittering highlight on the international sporting calendar, drawing elite thoroughbreds, owners and racing royalty from around the world.

Zara spent time meeting key figures in the sport, including insurance magnate David Howden, as conversations turned to life beyond the finish line.

Since taking on the patronage in 2023, Zara has been a passionate advocate for equine welfare.

A decorated equestrian herself and Olympic silver medallist, she understands better than most the discipline, dedication and longterm care required in the sport.

Her presence in Riyadh signalled that the message of responsible aftercare is resonating far beyond Britain’s borders.

On 24 January, the royal turned blustery conditions into her personal runway at Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse.