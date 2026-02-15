Princess Anne hugs Scotland captain after dragging husband to royal duties

Princess Anne was back on home turf in Edinburgh on Saturday, taking her place in the stands for Scotland’s fiery Six Nations clash against England.

Fresh from her tour of Italy following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union looked every inch the loyal supporter as the home side powered to a 31–20 victory.

When the final whistle blew, she made her way pitch-side to congratulate captain Sione Tuipulotu greeting him warmly before presenting the coveted Calcutta Cup.

The win marked a major moment in the Six Nations campaign, and the Princess Royal’s pride was unmistakable.

Cameras caught her beaming as Scotland lifted the historic trophy, first contested in 1879 and still one of rugby’s fiercest rivalries.

Anne shaded her eyes with her trusted Team GB Adidas sunglasses pair dating back to the London 2012 Games.

She’s long favoured similar designs from Beijing 2008 and has even been seen sporting the latest 2026 Team GB kit during engagements this week.