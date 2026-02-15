Andrew’s plans for big birthday party shattered amid police probe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor delusions would know no bounds if he had still anticipated big celebrations (albeit private) taking place in his ‘honour’ as he rings in his 66th birthday.

The disgraced brother of King Charles while be marking his birthday on Thursday, but instead of being surrounded by friends and family, he would be in exile at the Norfolk estate while police investigate the harrowing and humiliating allegations against him.

The shamed former Duke of York was transported in the dead of night earlier this month from Royal Lodge after he irked the monarch and his heir the last time with his arrogant public appearances rather than showing contrition for his actions.

Hence, he now waits at the Wood Farm Cottage as Marsh Farm completes its repairs. It would be a stark contrast for Andrew from his previous birthdays.

For his 40th in 2000, Andrew celebrated with his two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who threw him a £30,000 party. The family enjoyed a private ride at the London Eye, making the public wait in queue for two hours, reveals biographer Andrew Lownie.

Few years later, for his 54th, Andrew was spotted with a swimwear model at an Italian restaurant.

Fast forward to current day, there is a very real possibility that Andrew could go behind bars as the Epstein files provide proof of his close ties with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein and the confidential trade secrets he leaked.

There is also a possibility that he could be tried for the sex offence of underage girls and colluding for sex-trafficking. Witnesses have emerged and only time will tell how the case will move forward.

Not the ideal birthday plans Andrew had in mind.