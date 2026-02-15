 
Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from key events after William, Kate bombshell

Sarah Ferguson suffers fresh heartbreak as Beatrice, Eugenie land in trouble

Geo News Digital Desk
February 15, 2026

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie suffered a professional setback after they were dragged into the Epstein controversy due to their parents' involvement.

As reported by Daily Mail, the sisters have been excluded from some important events, leaving their mother, Sarah Ferguson, extremely worried. 

"Sarah is upset that their (Beatrice and Eugenie’s) names have apparently been taken off the guest lists for red-carpet and charity events," an insider revealed.

However, no official comments have been made by Beatrice or Eugenie over the latest speculations. 

It is important to note that the report about Beatrice and Eugenie's dealing with blow came after Prince William and Princess Kate's true feelings were unveiled over their relationship with the York sisters. 

The source shared that the future King and Queen "don’t appear to be close to either of the sisters. They haven’t got that much in common."

Fans believe that this could be a big hint that the Waleses won't include Beatrice and Eugenie much in key royal gatherings once they ascend the throne. 

