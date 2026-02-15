Sarah Ferguson angered Epstein by 'biting the hand that fed her'

Sarah Ferguson admits £15k Epstein loan was 'gigantic error of judgment'

Long before the latest tranche of Epstein documents surfaced, Sarah Ferguson was no stranger to financial turbulence.

Headlines about debts and cash crunches have followed the former Duchess for years.

Fresh correspondence made public in Epstein files paints a picture of a relationship driven less by friendship and more by finances.

In one message disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice, she told him she “desperately” needed funds.

The documents also reference roughly $60,000 allegedly settled on her behalf to clear outstanding debts, including money said to be owed to a former assistant.

She has previously acknowledged accepting $20,500 from Epstein in 2011, calling it a “gigantic error of judgment” after his 2008 conviction.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, tensions often simmered beneath the surface.

The insider claims Epstein was angered when Ferguson made disparaging remarks about him in an interview with the The London Standard, allegedly feeling she bit the hand that had helped her.

The same source suggested he viewed her less as a confidante and more as a conduit to her former husband, Andrew.

In one exchange dated August 2009, he was reportedly told that gathering “Fergie” financial information was proving slow and complicated, with references to an “incredible mess.”