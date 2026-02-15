 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson angered Epstein by 'biting the hand that fed her'

Sarah Ferguson admits £15k Epstein loan was 'gigantic error of judgment'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Sarah Ferguson admits £15k Epstein loan was gigantic error of judgment
Sarah Ferguson admits £15k Epstein loan was 'gigantic error of judgment'

Long before the latest tranche of Epstein documents surfaced, Sarah Ferguson was no stranger to financial turbulence. 

Headlines about debts and cash crunches have followed the former Duchess for years. 

Fresh correspondence made public in Epstein files paints a picture of a relationship driven less by friendship and more by finances. 

In one message disclosed by the U.S. Department of Justice, she told him she “desperately” needed funds.

The documents also reference roughly $60,000 allegedly settled on her behalf to clear outstanding debts, including money said to be owed to a former assistant. 

She has previously acknowledged accepting $20,500 from Epstein in 2011, calling it a “gigantic error of judgment” after his 2008 conviction. 

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, tensions often simmered beneath the surface. 

The insider claims Epstein was angered when Ferguson made disparaging remarks about him in an interview with the The London Standard, allegedly feeling she bit the hand that had helped her. 

The same source suggested he viewed her less as a confidante and more as a conduit to her former husband, Andrew.

In one exchange dated August 2009, he was reportedly told that gathering “Fergie” financial information was proving slow and complicated, with references to an “incredible mess.” 

Andrew's plans for big birthday party shattered amid police probe
Andrew's plans for big birthday party shattered amid police probe
Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from key events after William, Kate bombshell
Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from key events after William, Kate bombshell
Princess Kate follows King Charles firm practice for cancer treatment
Princess Kate follows King Charles firm practice for cancer treatment
Sarah Ferguson receives final warning over new plans: 'Foolish'
Sarah Ferguson receives final warning over new plans: 'Foolish'
Andrew, Fergie crisis tears apart sisters Beatrice, Eugenie: ‘complicated'
Andrew, Fergie crisis tears apart sisters Beatrice, Eugenie: ‘complicated'
Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry to send King Charles a heartfelt message
Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry to send King Charles a heartfelt message
Thomas Markle issues update two months after Meghan sends emotional letter
Thomas Markle issues update two months after Meghan sends emotional letter
Prince William, Princess Kate begin new journey after shocking announcement
Prince William, Princess Kate begin new journey after shocking announcement