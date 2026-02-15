Sarah Ferguson receives final warning over new plans: 'Foolish'

Sarah Ferguson receives final warning over plans to return: 'Foolish'

Sarah Ferguson's plans to mark her comeback won't work out as a new warning has been issued.

The former Duchess of York has been clearly paying the price of her 'twisted' relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Fergie's public image shook a lot that it has been said that it is pretty challenging to get it back.

From personal to professional setbacks, Sarah's world turned upside down after fresh revelations in the Epstein files.

Now, a royal expert warned her that any kind of comeback, either writing a memoir or appearing on a television show, will look 'foolish.'

Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "If it is true that she still thinks she can make some sort of comeback, she is more deluded than I thought possible."

Jennie pointed out that in the past, Fergie made comebacks, but her latest controversial exchanges with Epstein won't leave a chance for her return to the positive limelight.

Speaking of Sarah's desire for money, the royal commentator said, "You really don’t need a fortune to live a quiet, decent life. [She] needs to cut her cloth and realise she is no longer an A, B or even C list celebrity."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been asked to 'instil' some kind of common sense and dignity into their mother, so she keeps continuing with a low-key lifestyle.