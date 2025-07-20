Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never end ‘war' with Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not live in peace despite their reconciliation efforts with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently waiting to make amends with the Royal Family, will not stop when things are smooth.

Speaking to The Times, Valentine Lowe said a reconciliation is not yet on the cards.

He shared: “I don't think we're in another mini battle, but I certainly don't think war's ended.

“I mean, as long as Harry's got breath in his body, war is likely to continue.

“I think this was just an attempt to bring the temperature down a little bit, to stop those stupid stories that appear when Harry does something, when another member of the Royal Family's also doing something, and people start speculating that it was an attempt to take their thunder.

“I think it was trying to open up lines of communication so that sort of thing doesn't happen so often,” he noted.