Prince Harry, Meghan issue statement after landmark win for children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are staunch advocates for the protection of children and their well-being, rejoiced a landmark victory, which would secure the future of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been following the legal battle dragging major tech giants, such as Meta and Google, into giving accountability for their negligence in their policies for children.

The verdict was announced in which Meta and YouTube were ordered to pay $3 million in compensatory damages, with Meta responsible for 70% of the total. Moreover, the companies are also expected to pay punitive damages to over malice and fraud for which the amount is yet to be decided.

Harry and Meghan released a statement in which they dubbed the decision from the court to be a “reckoning”.

“For too long, families have paid the price for platforms built with total disregard for the children they reach,” the Sussexes told the media. “We stand with every parent and young person who refused to be silenced. Today, the truth has been heard and precedent has been set.”

The office of the Duke and Duchess also shared a lengthy statement highlighting the key elements of the case and how it panned out.

They pointed out how design choices and business models was “weaponised” and protection and transparency were “sacrificed for engagement”.

Archewell Philanthropies expressed its gratitude to the families, experts, and advocates, and to The Parents Network, “whose collective voice and shared strength have transformed grief into action, for bringing this truth to light”.

It surmised that their courage “changed the conversation about tech accountability forever”.