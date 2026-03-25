Royal family shares update as Prince Harry unveils UK plan

Prince Harry's father, King Charles, performed an important royal duty on Wednesday, hours after the Duke revealed his UK plans.

The 77-year-old monarch held a special investiture ceremony at St James's Palace to honor individuals for exceptional bravery, including recipients of the George Medal, The King's Gallantry Medal, and other prestigious awards.

The photos with details of the event were salso hared on the royal family's official Instagram account.

The palace wrote: "This morning at St James’s Palace, The King held a special Investiture ceremony to honour individuals for exceptional acts of bravery."

The statement continued: "His Majesty presented The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Force Cross, The George Medal, The King’s Gallantry Medal, and The King’s Commendation for Bravery."

The royal family's update on King Charles comes hours after Prince Harry's Invictus Games' team announced his interesting UK mission.

They shared that the Invictus Games Flag will "journey around the UK this spring as part of the Full Circle Expedition, carried by members of the Invictus Community."