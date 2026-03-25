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Sarah Ferguson digs her own grave with big mistake, pal reveals

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother receives unexpected support, but it's too late

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Sarah Ferguson digs her own grave with big mistake, pal reveals
Sarah Ferguson digs her own grave with big mistake, pal reveals

Although she maintains a low profile, Sarah Ferguson continues to make headlines with one revelation after another as the Epstein scandal proves difficult to resolve.

The former Duchess of York left her admirers in shock when her inappropriate conversations with the convicted sex offender were released to the public.

In the controversial emails, Sarah called Epstein a "brother" to her and a "legend" despite her sex crimes.

Not only that, she took her young daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for lunch with the paedophile.

This resulted in her downfall. Not only royal perks, but Sarah lost personal and professional connections.

Now, a friend of hers revealed that Fergie dug her own grave with one major mistake.

As per the Mirror, one pal shared, "She is a very loyal friend. She never forgets a birthday and always sends a present. Nothing flash, just kind and sweet and thoughtful."

Sarah's friend praised her, stating, "The only people who don't like her are the ones who haven't really met her."

But it's too late, and her reputation cannot be fixed by such comments.

Her pal said that Sarah's "generosity" cost her too much.

"She is generous to a fault — and it is a fault. She would give you her last fiver, which is probably why she's in this mess in the first place," an insider revealed. 

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