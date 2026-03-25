Andrew back to ‘infuriating' antics as he defies strict Palace orders

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is making sure that the royal family, especially his brother King Charles and nephew Prince William, are not able to catch a break as they decide his future.

The disgraced ex-prince has been stripped off of his royal titles and privileges. Moreover, he has also been firmly booted out of the Royal Lodge by the King and his heir, even though Andrew had desperately been clinging onto his ‘iron-clad’ 75-year lease.

It appears he is still sour over the matter especially now his position in the line of succession is on the verge of removal.

Andrew, who is set to move into Marsh Farm very soon as repairs and renovations are almost complete, has proved his never left his stubborn streak, despite the global humiliation.

The shamed former Duke of York was meant to return precious artwork to the Royal Collection Trust, according to The Times. But that was not that case as vehicles from Gander & White, which specialises in transporting fine art and has a royal warrant, were spotted outside the Sandringham property.

He is understood to be keeping some of royal family’s private collection of art and will not be returning them as per the strict instructions of the Palace body.

Reports in The Mirror described Andrew to have “an extraordinary level of entitlement”, hence this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Although, it could very well infuriate the royals just as it did earlier this year when Andrew refused to lay low and went out horse-riding. The ex-royal was kicked out transported in the dead of the night to Sandringham. He hadn’t finished packing and it was a jarring reality check for him.