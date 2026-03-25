Prince Harry to make tough call as Meghan stirs ‘recipe for danger'

Prince Harry’s plans for a royal reconciliation seem to have come to a screeching halt as recent event sets the Sussexes back into a tricky position.

The Duke of Sussex, who met his father King Charles last September, sparked hopes of a return to royal life and pave way for his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, into the fold.

However, all those plans seem to be crumbling as King Charles reportedly has a lot on his plate, and he has kept the Harry matter on the backburner.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes also got into a spat with royal biographer Tom Bower, who, in his forthcoming book, targeted not only Meghan but also Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.

The Sussex spokesperson shared a scathing statement calling the author’s claims a “deranged conspiracy and melodrama”.

However, that same author claims that there is an opportunity for Harry to return but there is one major condition: he has to leave Meghan behind.

“What do you say to people who say, ‘Sorry Tom Bower, you’re completely wrong—the answer is not to obliterate them from the monarchy, from the royal family, the answer is to bring them back in the tent, give them a job, and maybe then they can be controlled.’ Do you think it’s just completely naive to think that they would agree?” Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes asked Bower.

“I think Harry would like that solution,” Bower replied, “but Meghan definitely would not want to live in London.”

He insisted that Meghan does not want to be a part of UK but wants to be a star in Hollywood. Hence so long as they’re married, it is “a completely untenable solution”.

The author continued, “It is only a recipe for more and more sensational danger, because Meghan would always look for a way to complain. She can’t be satisfied. She can’t. She doesn’t want to be part of the British royal family.”

It is unlikely that Harry would leave behind Meghan for the royals. Hence, given how much he wants to reunite with the royals, this is a tough call.