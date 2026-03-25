Queen Camilla daring move shocks Prince Harry after big announcement

Queen Camilla befitting response after Harry 'riled up' over Meghan insult

Queen Camilla paid no heed to shocking comments which left Prince Harry 'riled up,' following a major announcement from the Sussexes.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson recently hit back at Tom Bower for writing "deranged conspiracy" in his bombshell book.

One of the remarks in the book was about Camilla's 'true feelings' for Meghan. It has been said that King Charles' wife said that the Duchess 'brainwashed' Harry.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward claimed that the comments from Camilla seem true, and she is not spending sleepless nights over Harry's reaction.

As per the Mirror, she said, "My guess is it’s exactly the sort of thing Camilla would have said – you don’t have to be Einstein to realise that."

"Brainwashing is an expression of someone of Camilla’s age, certainly, and I’m assuming she probably said it to one of her ladies-in-waiting," Ingrid shared.

The royal expert believes that Queen Camilla is unbothered about the resurfaced remark, which left Prince Harry 'shocked' and forced him to defend his wife publicly.

Ingrid stated that Harry and the Queen do not have a close bond.

"I don’t think there is a relationship between Harry and Camilla at this point," the commentator said.

These comments came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new scripted polo show with Netflix was announced.