Palace shares historic moment as William, Kate begin new chapter of reign

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace joined forces for an important moment in royal history as Prince William and Princess Kate took centre stage, at the behest of King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to have marked the beginning of the new chapter for monarchy as the couple checked off an important element of their forthcoming coronation ceremony.

“Marking a historic moment for the Church of England,” a statement from the Palace read. “Attending the Installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral - the first woman to take on the role in its 1,400-year history.”

The ceremony, held at the Canterbury Cathedral on Wednesday, not only marked a crucial change for Christians but it is also a significant move for royal family.

The Archbishop is part of the privy council and holds a formal constitutional role. Moreover, they are also responsible for crowning the Monarch at their Coronation and officiating at royal weddings, baptisms and funerals.

The Archbishop is part of the privy council and holds a formal constitutional role. Moreover, they are also responsible for crowning the Monarch at their Coronation and officiating at royal weddings, baptisms and funerals.

Previously, it was revealed by sources that the Dame Sarah was “really delighted” that William and Kate would be attending her enthronement and it would be a “turning page” between the Kensington Palace and Lamebeth Palace.

William and Kate are reportedly ready to become King and Queen, and this new installation also checks off one crucial detail in the new reign.