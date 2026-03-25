Prince William's difficult decision to sadden Canadians

The British royals enjoy a popularity in Canada, with King Charles' role as head of state earning him widespread respect and admiration.

Members of the royal family are followed by the people of Canada, who love their traditions and charitable work.

However, the latest news from the UK may sadden Canadians as they are desperately anticipating the future monarch, Prince William's visit to their country.

The royals' television series, highlighting the dangerous work of wildlife rangers, has been nominated for a 2026 Rockie Award, scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at the Banff World Media Festival.

William will miss the ceremony as a representative is expected to travel on his behalf, according to a new report.

The future king's birthday, as well as Father's Day, falls on June 21, just five days after the event.

William's fans in Canada might be disappointed for missing the chance to catch a glimpse and perhaps even chat with the heir to the British throne.

"Guardians", a 2025 six-part BBC Earth docuseries, was created by the Prince of Wales and the Royal Foundation and United For Wildlife.

In addition, Trooping the Colour, which celebrates the King's birthday, will fall on June 13, three days before the Canadian event.

As Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William plays a major role in Trooping the Colour, usually riding on horseback in the royal procession.

The Prince of Wales demonstrated his commitment to protecting rangers by launching a major five-year support package in 2024 through United for Wildlife.