Prince Harry finally announces UK return after Beatrice, Eugenie royal ban

Prince Harry excites fans with the much-awaited update about the UK return after Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, were 'banned' from royal life.

On March 25, the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games team announced a surprise UK journey, leaving fans delighted.

According to the officials from Harry's passion project, the Invictus Games Flag will "journey around the UK this spring as part of the Full Circle Expedition, carried by members of the Invictus Community."

The Spirit of Falmouth and Pellew, operated by the charity Turn to Starboard, will visit 22 ports across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

The expedition aims to represent "resilience, recovery and the enduring strength of the Invictus Spirit," the message reads.

It also "highlights the many pathways to recovery beyond sport, using challenge, teamwork and shared experience at sea to rebuild confidence and purpose."

Harry's spokesperson built excitement among fans by urging them to stay connected with Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 social media pages, as they are close to bringing the games to the UK.

The Duke is expected to return to Briatain in July 2026. He may bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for this visit, with the event likely to occur around July 10, 2026.

Their trip will kick off the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The altest announcmen confirms that Harry has decided to retun despite his concerns regarding the security arrangements.

There were speculations and rumours that the Sussex could postpone or cancel their UK trip over security as experts believe that Harry requires protection due to an “extant threat.”

This fresh update from Prince Harry came after it was reported that Beatrice and Eugenie had been asked not to take part in the Royal Ascot event.

Not only that, all eyes are on the royal family's key decision related to the Easter event, as Jennie Bond said it will tell about where the York sisters stand in the family.