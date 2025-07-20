 
Geo News

Rebecca De Mornay makes rare comment about ex Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay saw their careers launch with 1983 comedy 'Risky Business'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 20, 2025

Tom Cruises ex Rebecca De Mornay gushes over his success
Tom Cruise's ex Rebecca De Mornay gushes over his success

Rebecca De Mornay is "proud" of the international star her ex-boyfriend and former costar Tom Cruise has become.

The actress, 65, was promoting her new film Saint Claire when the conversation with the press turned to her first big break, Risky Business, which also starred Cruise, 63.

"I’m really proud of him," De Mornay told Page Six of Cruise, whom she also dated for three years back in the day.

“He’s like, ‘I am Top Gun,’ and that’s what America really wanted—and he’s fulfilled it,” she said. “He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is.”

"I’m really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago, and knowing what he wanted and where it is now," the Jessica Jones star added.

Last year, De Mornay reflected on her own journey post-Risky Business success.

"I had no real plan for what to do next. I knew I didn’t want to be typecast as ‘the sexy woman’, but it was all so difficult to navigate," she told The Independent, adding that she continued to lose direction when he mother died three years later. 

Lainey Wilson shares her honest reaction to Hall of Fame Exhibit
Lainey Wilson shares her honest reaction to Hall of Fame Exhibit
Nick Jonas shares belated birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra: See pic video
Nick Jonas shares belated birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra: See pic
Are Taylor Swift's parents divorced?
Are Taylor Swift's parents divorced?
Michael Douglas reflects on futuristic virtual reality scene from 'Disclosure'
Michael Douglas reflects on futuristic virtual reality scene from 'Disclosure'
Taron Egerton gets honest about singing in 'Smoke'
Taron Egerton gets honest about singing in 'Smoke'
'Clueless' cast and director downplay 30 year anniversary of beloved film
'Clueless' cast and director downplay 30 year anniversary of beloved film
Orlando Bloom grew 'tired of consoling' Katy Perry after harsh criticism?
Orlando Bloom grew 'tired of consoling' Katy Perry after harsh criticism?
Revealed: Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking words when ex Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston
Revealed: Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking words when ex Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston