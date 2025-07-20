Rebecca De Mornay makes rare comment about ex Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's ex Rebecca De Mornay gushes over his success

Rebecca De Mornay is "proud" of the international star her ex-boyfriend and former costar Tom Cruise has become.

The actress, 65, was promoting her new film Saint Claire when the conversation with the press turned to her first big break, Risky Business, which also starred Cruise, 63.

"I’m really proud of him," De Mornay told Page Six of Cruise, whom she also dated for three years back in the day.

“He’s like, ‘I am Top Gun,’ and that’s what America really wanted—and he’s fulfilled it,” she said. “He is a brilliant, brilliant interpreter of what the zeitgeist is.”

"I’m really, really proud of knowing him from when we were in the suburbs of Chicago, and knowing what he wanted and where it is now," the Jessica Jones star added.

Last year, De Mornay reflected on her own journey post-Risky Business success.

"I had no real plan for what to do next. I knew I didn’t want to be typecast as ‘the sexy woman’, but it was all so difficult to navigate," she told The Independent, adding that she continued to lose direction when he mother died three years later.