Uma Thurman calls current parenting phase 'sunset period'

Uma Thurman shares two older children with fellow actor Ethan Hawke and co-parents teen daughter with financier Arpad 'Arki' Busson

July 20, 2025

Uma Thurman reflects on life as a mom lately
Uma Thurman is reflecting on a shift in her day-to-day parenting load.

The Kill Bill star, 55, was speaking to The Times about being a mom for 26 years in a recent conversation, when she called the current era of parenting the "sunset period."

"[It's] shopping and driving and emailing teachers and all the things we do," Uma told the magazine, noting her parenting responsibilities slowing down.

She now co-parents her youngest child—her 13-year-old daughter named Luna—with French financier Arpad "Arki" Busson.

Uma is also mom to two older children, Maya Hawke, 26, and Levon Hawke, 23, with fellow actor Ethan Hawke, 54.

As her youngest begins to grow more independent, Thurman said she's starting to consider what's next for her personally and professionally. She’s long harboured ambitions to direct, she told The Times, and sees that possibility opening up “when she has more time.”

In the meantime, the Oscar-nominated actress is reclaiming personal rituals that ground her, including yoga, Pilates, long walks, and cooking.

She also reaches for lighter “romantasy” fiction as an escape from heavy news cycles.

Thurman remains proud of her children’s character. In an earlier interview, the mom-of-three took pride in her kids' upbringing.

"I think they conduct themselves with a lot of dignity and respect for others. It's all a parent could dream of," she told People Magazine.

Her oldest daughter, Maya, is also an actor, having starred in Stranger Things and set to appear in the upcoming Hunger Games film, alongside Elle Fanning.

When it comes to any advice she'd give Maya, Uma says, "Oh, she knows what she's doing. She went to Julliard, thank God. She actually finished high school [unlike me]." 

