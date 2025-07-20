 
Pedro Pascal fans have field day with snaps of him discarding mystery drink

Pedro Pascal was spotted pouring out a beverage near plants following a gym session on Friday

July 20, 2025

Pedro Pascal unintentionally created a viral moment this week after being photographed getting rid of a beverage.

The Last of Us star, 50, was photographed emptying a paper cup near a patch of plants this Friday after a gym session.

As the photos surfaced online, some fans could not hold back on theorising what may have gone wrong.

“It looks like a black coffee. I don’t blame him for tossing it onto the plants,” one fan wrote. “Black coffee has a rather bitter taste if it’s not made from high quality beans. I drink A LOT of coffee.”

An X user quipped, "Pedro P: Life is too short to drink bad coffee," while another added, "Is it a mocha or a shake? I don't trust either."

The guesses kept rolling, from a poorly-blended protein shake to a bug-contaminated brew.

Another hilarious take poked fun at the possible barista behind the brew. “Imagine being the person who made Pedro Pascal’s coffee today… and then coming online to see this,” one fan joked.

“I’d hang up my apron for good,” another chimed in. Someone added, “My only question to that barista—baby, what did he order? ‘Cause the coffee looked wrong.”

On the work front, Pascal is gearing up for the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25. 

