Prince William's strict privacy rules stem from his own painful childhood: Expert

Prince William refuses to let his kids face the paparazzi like he did

Prince William always takes a firm stance on protecting his children's privacy due to his own painful childhood memories, claimed an expert.

The Prince of Wales and his brother, Prince Harry, had difficult experiences growing up in the public eye and he does not want the same for his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, William has made it clear that school holidays and family time are strictly off-limits to paparazzi unlike his highly public childhood alongside Princess Diana.

Speaking with OK!, the expert shared that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are committed to giving George, Charlotte, and Louis a more grounded, private upbringing.

"The truth is that school holidays are ring-fenced as private time for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their young family,” she said.

“And, these days, that means that their plans remain confidential and they are pretty much left alone.

The expert continued, "It’s a massive change from the days when William was a boy. Back then, the paparazzi and mainstream media regarded Diana, William and Harry as public property, no matter where they were.

“Thankfully, after the death of the Princess, things changed. And that must be a huge relief to the Waleses.

"William and Catherine are doing their best to give their children as down-to-earth an upbringing as possible, given the extraordinary place they’ve been given in the world."