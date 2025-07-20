Prince William plans something big for monarchy after taking over the throne

Buckingham Palace could lose its status under King William?

Prince William is reportedly considering a big change in monarchy as reports claim that he may choose not to make Buckingham Palace his official residence when he becomes king.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, William, the Prince of Wales, is expected to bring a more modern and practical approach to the monarchy including a possible redefinition of royal residences.

Speaking to Royal Insider, the expert described William as a mix of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, and King Charles, noting that the future king could make “big sweeping changes” to secure the monarchy’s future.

“He’s a whole extraordinary mixture of all of them,” the former butler said. “We’ve seen how he’s going to be. I think he’s very modern in his approach, very down to earth. He’s very affectionate, but he has got his serious side.”

“He has said that the royal family in the future will be ‘royal with a small r’, which means I think he is going to very much make a lot of big changes. I think he’s going to make some big sweeping changes.”

He further shared, “He’ll be doing everything to secure its future, if that’s by reducing the size of it, reducing the outgoings or reducing a lot of what’s seen no longer needed.

“William certainly doesn’t have the same amount of homes that any of the royals have had previously, he’s just got Amner Hall and Kensington Palace.

“Going forward, who knows, even Buckingham Palace may no longer be the official residence. It could just be the home of the monarchy, but no longer the official residence.

“I can see him making some big changes, for the sake of the monarchy.”