Princess Anne shocks fans With brutal truth about herself

Princess Anne makes heartfelt asmission about memory loss

Princess Anne has made shocking admission about her injury that left an impact on her life.

The 75-year-old sister of King Charles has revealed her heartbreaking memory loss, caused by a concussion.

She shared the details when she gathered with fellow athletes from the 1976 Montreal Olympics on Tuesday, admitting she has no memory of the cross-country portion of the competition.

She revealed this to the 150 guests at the exclusive Lansdowne Club in Mayfair during a reception marking half a century since they competed together at the Games.

Peter Phillps and Zara Tindall's mother said: "I had a slight problem in that the bit I would like to remember, which is the cross country, I don't."

She told attendees, "I suspect Goodwill remembers it, but I don't."

The memory loss resulted from a concussion sustained when her horse became stuck in mud during a jump.

The princess came off Goodwill at the 19th fence during the cross-country course, with the BBC commentator at the time praising her "outstanding physical courage" for continuing.

Anne has since clarified that remounting was not entirely her own decision: "Come on, be fair, I was put back on! The lights were on, but there was no one at home."

She was just 25 years old when she competed at the summer Games, with her mother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Philip, and brothers Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward all watching from the stands.