Prince Harry strongly reacts to latest claims after peace summit with King Charles

Prince Harry has finally reacted to the claims the duke fears he will be banished from the UK when his brother Prince William ascends the throne.

Royal expert Tom Bower has claimed Harry is said to be ‘seriously worried’ and is ‘desperate’ for reconciliation with his father King Charles.

As per the Mirror, Tom Bower made these claims after Harry and King Charles aides held crucial meeting in London recently.

Tom Bower says: “Whether they’ll meet again in Charles’s lifetime depends on how long Charles lives. I couldn’t say never because I’m sure Charles wants to meet his son, but so much depends on how Harry behaves.”

The royal expert continued: “Harry is seriously worried that when his father dies one day, William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all. He will be persona non grata.”

He also claimed Harry "fears that once Charles dies he will get no help from William" when it comes to his security case.

Now, speaking to the GB News, Prince Harry’s spokesperson has reacted to these claims made by Bower.

The spokesperson strongly reacted to these claims saying "It’s funny how the people who know the least about him always have the most to say."