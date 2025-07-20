Revealed: How Gwyneth Paltrow 'irked' Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in 90s

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow, Carolyn Bessette's icy cold dynamic before latter's death

According to a new biography of Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress irked Carolyn Bessette in the 90s when both women were young and fashionable blondes.

In Gwyneth: The Biography, author Amy Odell notes that the women had only a professional connection via fashion designer Calvin Klein.

While Bessette, who later became Bessette-Kennedy after marrying John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996, worked as a publicist at the designer’s office, the Shakespeare in Love actress was a celebrity client and a favourite of the designer.

Amy wrote, "Gwyneth said she had arranged for an appointment at Calvin Klein, where she had become a regular presence at the office One of the publicists on the brand’s small team who helped Gwyneth was Carolyn Bessette (who would go on to become Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy)."

"According to one person familiar with her thinking, Gwyneth irked her. When there were pictures of Gwyneth in the papers, Bessette, who viewed her as 'little miss perfect,' would make cutting remarks about her," the author continued.

In another excerpt from the book, Amy reported that Gwyneth was "sad" about her ex Brad Pitt marrying Jennifer Aniston in 2000.

The Se7en actress began dating Brad in 1994, and the couple got engaged in 1996, ultimately breaking up a year later.

Highlighting their differences, Amy told People, "He was brought up very religious, in Missouri."

"It’s just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to [elite private school] Spence, I think she thought he wasn’t sophisticated enough for her. She thought she was smarter, better educated, more sophisticated," she added.