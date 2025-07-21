 
Prince Harry mistake as he did not seek help from Princess Anne

Prince Harry is told to reach out for help amongst the Royal Family

Eleen Bukhari
July 21, 2025

Prince Harry mistake as he did not seek help from Princess Anne

Prince Harry should have spoken to the Royals back when he was still in the UK, says an insider.

The Duke of Sussex, who left his positions a senior Royal in 2020, should have reached out to his aunt, Princess Anne, for help when he was struggling.

As reported by The Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah, Anne’s friend said: “He (Prince Harry) really ought to talk to Princess Anne. She often talked about how, as children, she was treated so differently from Charles.

“She was second to him and kicked further down the line of succession as a woman, but she forged her own path.

“In her twenties she was bolshy and upset about a lot of things, but she came through that. He should talk to her about her experiences. She is shrewd. She could tell him a lot about what she went through,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

