Prince Harry helped Royal admirers save up for 'favourite games'

Prince Harry’s personality back in the days has been laid bare by an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has now left the UK to pursue his life in the US alongside wife Meghan Markle, is been branded a ‘sensitive’ boy.

Speaking on behalf of Casino.org, former royal aide Paul Burrell said: "Harry was always a generous and sensitive boy. He would like nothing better than to give my boys a 'Pink Granny' or a 'Blue Granny'.

"Now you’d prefer a pink granny, because that was a £50 note and that’s what he called it - it had his Granny’s face on it! So now if anyone ever offers you a pink or a blue granny, definitely take the pink granny!

"He used to give out notes to my boys so they could save for a PlayStation or something. He was very kind,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.