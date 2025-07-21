 
Meghan Markle true feelings about Harry-King peace revolve around 'love'

Meghan Markle's real feelings about Prince Harry and King Charles are laid bare

Eleen Bukhari
July 21, 2025

Meghan Markle's true feelings about Prince Harry and King Charles' reconciliation efforts are predicted by a Royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has parted ways with her in-laws across the pond, wants her husband to be happy and move forward with a life in-line with his family. 

Speaking about Meghan's true feelings, Royal expert Jennie Bond tells the Mirror: "It's important to remember that the King and Meghan had a warm and affectionate relationship at the start.

"Harry wrote about how jovial and animated his father was when they used to visit him, for example, talking to Meghan about music."

She adds that, "My belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy".

Jennie explained: "It is a hugely difficult situation for a father, with loyal William at his side and rebellious Harry in California. The brothers are still miles apart in every sense.

"I imagine the King would have warned William about the meeting. I hope so, anyway. I think William might find it in his heart to forgive Harry's jibes about their sibling rivalry, his indiscretions about their disagreements and fights.

