King Charles set to honour royal traditions with personal twist

King Charles keeps Royal traditions alive with quiet shift

King Charles is set to follow many of the royal traditions which were first put in place by the late Queen Elizabeth II, however, the monarch would add a personal touch to it.

According to GB News, Charles, who has been carrying out duties during the summer, will now spend some quiet time in Scotland.

While the Balmoral Castle is open for the public, Charles might choose another residence on the estate, Birkhall.

Speaking on his plans, former royal butler Paul Burrell said, "The King is now in a position where he has to do certain things.”

Burrell continued, "[He] is carrying on his mother's traditions, so there will be the Garden Parties, there will be things he has to do like go to Holyroodhouse, he has to spend a week every year in the official residence of the monarch in Scotland, which most people think is Balmoral Castle."

"So this summer is quite active, and then he'll rest at the end of the summer. He will do what his mother did."

The royal aide, who worked for the late Queen as a footman and later served late Princess Diana till her death, further added, "He will go to Balmoral, although this year is going to be different because he loves Birkhall.”

“That's his Granny's house on the Balmoral estate. He loves it there because it's smaller, it's quiet, it's cosy."