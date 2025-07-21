 
Meghan Markle cannot deny her children grandfather love from King Charles

Meghan Markle would be happy to see Prince Harry make amends with King Charles

Eleen Bukhari
July 21, 2025

Meghan Markle would be elated by a possible reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex would love to give her kids a chance to reunite with their grandfather and the rest of the Royal Family. Meghan shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Harry.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive.

"I think she would also welcome the chance for her children to get to know their grandfather and understand their heritage. There are unconfirmed reports that she used to send him videos of the children before the rift with Harry became so deep.

"There’s no doubt that the King would be delighted to have the chance to know Archie and Lilibet. He has already missed so much of their young lives, and children grow up so quickly," she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

