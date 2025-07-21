King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

King Charles would be 'delighted' to have a chance to know his California-based grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid reports of reconciliation with son Harry.

King Charles and Harry’s aides have held crucial peace summit in London recently.

Commenting on it, royal expert Jennie Bond says' "There’s no doubt that the King would be delighted to have the chance to know Archie and Lilibet. He has already missed so much of their young lives, and children grow up so quickly."

To the claims Meghan Markle is not interested to return to UK, the royal expert believes the duchess would also welcome the chance for her children to get to know their grandfather and “understand their heritage.”

“There are unconfirmed reports that she used to send him [King Charles] videos of the children before the rift with Harry became so deep,” the expert continued.

Jennie bond went on saying about King Charles and Harry’s peace talks, "And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive.”

“My belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy,” she added.