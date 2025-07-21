 
Geo News

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

Meghan Markle would also welcome the chance for Archie, Lilibet to get to know King Charles

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 21, 2025

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

King Charles would be 'delighted' to have a chance to know his California-based grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid reports of reconciliation with son Harry.

King Charles and Harry’s aides have held crucial peace summit in London recently.

Commenting on it, royal expert Jennie Bond says' "There’s no doubt that the King would be delighted to have the chance to know Archie and Lilibet. He has already missed so much of their young lives, and children grow up so quickly."

To the claims Meghan Markle is not interested to return to UK, the royal expert believes the duchess would also welcome the chance for her children to get to know their grandfather and “understand their heritage.”

“There are unconfirmed reports that she used to send him [King Charles] videos of the children before the rift with Harry became so deep,” the expert continued.

Jennie bond went on saying about King Charles and Harry’s peace talks, "And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive.”

“My belief is that Meghan loves Harry and wants him to be happy,” she added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by 'Family Guy' again video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally mocked by 'Family Guy' again
King Charles gets big 'opportunity' to show Archie, Lilibet Highgrove and Balmoral
King Charles gets big 'opportunity' to show Archie, Lilibet Highgrove and Balmoral
Prince Harry pens sweet letter after peace talks with King Charles
Prince Harry pens sweet letter after peace talks with King Charles
King Charles teases largest exhibition of late Queen Elizabeth's fashion video
King Charles teases largest exhibition of late Queen Elizabeth's fashion
Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update
Prince Harry receives exciting news after disappointing update
‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return video
‘Toxic' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to stay away from Royal return
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation' video
King Charles lands in 'hugely difficult situation'
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule
Prince William struggles with change as George to follow major royal rule